Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMIN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $49.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.