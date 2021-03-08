Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 51,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,479. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.