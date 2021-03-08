Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA opened at $233.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.