Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allakos by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $123.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $1,492,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,158 shares of company stock worth $19,365,120. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.