Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,188 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,175 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $92.15.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

