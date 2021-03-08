Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,589. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

