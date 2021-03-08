Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.90 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,351 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Yelp by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,172 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YELP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

