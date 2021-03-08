Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 109,042 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 109,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,918 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

