Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,670 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 465.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

