Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,282 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Alcoa worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,869,000 after buying an additional 3,327,517 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,979,000 after buying an additional 1,030,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.