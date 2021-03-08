Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 710 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoDaddy by 43.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,567 shares of company stock worth $8,914,815. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

