Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Hold Rating at Argus

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Argus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,882,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.