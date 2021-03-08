Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AOSL. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $848.38 million, a P/E ratio of 548.67 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,736 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

