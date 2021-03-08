Alpha Quark Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $806.66 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and $806.66 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $6.39 or 0.00012278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00454620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00076453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079349 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.42 or 0.00463787 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,750 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io.

