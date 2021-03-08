Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $2,200.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,730.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 112,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,280,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,484,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

