Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the software’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -292.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,957 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,789. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,442 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

