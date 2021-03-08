Ambarella, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ambarella by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $30,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,700.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares in the company, valued at $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

