AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 7.7%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.15 and last traded at $74.37. Approximately 1,286,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,478,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

