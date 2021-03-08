Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $23,243,616.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AMRC traded down $3.29 on Monday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

