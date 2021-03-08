Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,537. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,938,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 418,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $12,781,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

