Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen stock opened at $227.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

