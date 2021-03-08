Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 13.1% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares shot up 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.60. 12,675,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 2,016,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,999,000. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 174,464 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

