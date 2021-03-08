Amryt Pharma’s (AMYT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

