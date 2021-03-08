Analysts Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INMB shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

