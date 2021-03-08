Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFT shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

