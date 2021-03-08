Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 578,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,578. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after buying an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after buying an additional 2,680,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

