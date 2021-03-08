Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have commented on GLMD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

GLMD stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

