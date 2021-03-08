Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $14,001,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,440,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,622,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

