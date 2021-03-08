Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.48). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($3.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $111.95 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

