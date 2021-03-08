Analysts Set Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target at $9.70

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several brokerages have commented on CMLEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $7.38 on Friday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.