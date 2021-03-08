Analysts Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price at $381.45

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.45.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,099. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

