AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,537. The company has a market cap of $532.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

