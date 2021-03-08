Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of PDSB opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

