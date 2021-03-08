Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 602 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 67,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 112,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,074,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $48,091,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.74 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

