ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

