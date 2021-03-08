Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 19.9% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $73.41 million and $1.77 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00007539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00455584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00076587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00079245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00463713 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

