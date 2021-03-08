Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) vs. Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head-To-Head Survey

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 82.9%. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 131.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Welltower and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 14 6 0 2.18 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $60.98, indicating a potential downside of 15.58%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 712.93%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Welltower.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39% Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 8.15% 2.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 5.89 $1.23 billion $4.16 17.36 Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 0.64 $474.08 million $3.10 1.58

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Welltower beats Apartment Investment and Management on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500.

