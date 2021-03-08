Aperio Group LLC Acquires 213 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 346.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 149,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ExlService by 16.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 62,625 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $3,490,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ExlService by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $89.02 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $197,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $430,101.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,092.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,638 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

