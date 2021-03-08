Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $84.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

