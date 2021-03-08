Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GKOS opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

