Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

