Aperio Group LLC Sells 601 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $35.58 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

