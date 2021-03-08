Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AAOI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of AAOI opened at $8.04 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

