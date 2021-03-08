Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $21.59 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

