Apria (NYSE:APR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of APR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,180. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $28.01.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

