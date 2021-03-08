Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $7.11. Aravive shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3,700 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARAV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The stock has a market cap of $112.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

