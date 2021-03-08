Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 573,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ACA traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.42. 2,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. G.Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

