Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Gap Up to $5.54

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $7.75. Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ARDS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

