Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,083 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

NYSE:AJG opened at $124.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

