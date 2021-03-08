Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.42.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$11.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 450.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.36.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

